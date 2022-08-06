Ondo Amotekun Intercepts 151 ‘Charm-carrying Invaders’ 

• Gunmen kidnap Ikare chief, 3 others

Fidelis David in Akure





The Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed ‘Amotekun’ has intercepted 151 suspected “invaders” allegedly with dangerous charms, heading to South-west states.

While showcasing the suspects at the command headquarters in Akure yesterday, the state Commander of the corps, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, said they were intercepted around Sango, Akure/Ado Road by its team who were on ‘stop and search’ as they became suspicious of their movement.

Adeleye explained that investigation revealed that they were coming from Katsina, Kano and Jigawa states, while they claimed that they were picked in groups and cleverly concealed behind bags of rice.

He said, “We intercepted two trucks conveying 151 people who were cleverly concealed behind bags of rice and beans in a way that one may not know these numbers of people were tucked in the trucks.

“Upon interception, we asked for their destinations, some said Akure while others said Osogbo in Osun State. Although, we have not completed profiling them, as none of them has an idea of what they were going to do or their mission. All they were able to tell us is that they entered the vehicle and came to Ondo State.

“While searching the vehicles, we saw 10 bikes and various dangerous charms. If we check and we do not find anything on them as long as they don’t have anybody that is ready to take custody of them in Ondo State, we will send them back to their various states.

According to Adeleye, “some of them claimed they are from Katsina, Kano and Jigawa states, but on how they came together, they said they couldn’t figure it out, but that they were conveyed on the truck down to Akure in Ondo State.

“This however, is not a good sign, following the security warning in the South-west states. While respecting their rights as Nigerians, yet, we are not sure of what they are here for, we still feel that while travelling, anyone should have a mission and destination at where he or she is going,” he said.

Meanwhile, gunmen have kidnapped the traditional head of Iku quarters, the Oniku of Iku, in Ikare- Akoko, High Chief Mukaila Bello and three other indigenes of the town.

THISADY gathered yesterday that they were abducted on Thursday evening along Ago Panu axis of Owo-Ikare Road, while travelling from Akure to Ikare.

THISDAY learnt that other victims kidnapped by the gunmen were: a former State House of Assembly candidate for Akoko North-East Constituency, Adeniran Adeyemo; Chief Gbafinro and a community leader, Bashiru Adekile.

A family member of one of the victims confirmed that the driver of the car who was shot during the attack is now receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Owo.

Spokesperson for the Police Command, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami said: “The Police on 4/8/2022 received a distress call that at about 6:30 pm around ago yeye, along Owo/ikare road, gunmen shot at one Toyota Corolla Car, Reg. No. KAK 818 AE, while on motion, the bullet hit the driver on the head and the vehicle came to a halt, the other occupants numbering about four (identities unknown) were whisked into the bush while the driver was abandoned. The police have recovered the vehicle while the driver was taken to the hospital.”

She clarified that the driver is currently in a stable condition while the police, local hunters and vigilantes in the area are combing the bush for the rescue of the victims and arrest of the assailants.

The latest incident is coming a week after two workers of a construction company known as ‘Craneburg Construction Company’ in Owo Local Government Area of the state were seriously injured over an attack by unknown gunmen at the construction site.