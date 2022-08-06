NSCDC Parades 65-year-old Man for Defiling Daughter

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Kwara State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday paraded 65 years old security man Arowolo Ayodeji for having carnal knowledge of his 19-year-old daughter.

The command paraded him alongside two others Quadri Qudus and Emmanuel Sowole.

Qudus and Sowole were accused of stealing phones and house breaking.

Parading the suspects in Ilorin, NSCDC Spokesperson, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said that “Arowolo Ayodeji’s report was brought to the notice of the command through the Kwara State Ministry of Social Welfare. The ministry and the command’s Gender Unit are collaborating together.

“It was a good Samaritan that reported the case to the Ministry of Social Welfare before the case was brought here. And the suspect was apprehended at Ijero Ekiti.

“The man was said to have been molesting the girl while she was seven years old. It means that crime has been going on for two years running.”

Ayodeji told journalists that the marriage between him and the girl’s mother crashed when the girl was two.

When pressed to speak further, he said the devil lured him to commit the crime.

Speaking on other suspects, Ayeni said that Qudus stole 21 phones belonging to Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) students in Ilorin, the state capital on 5th of July.

According to him, “Qudus pretended to be selling face masks at a JAMB examination centre and the students out of trust put the phones in his custody and he ran away with their phones. He was eventually caught by our men in Ilorin.”

Speaking with reporters, Qudus, 23, denied running away with the phones.

He claimed that the phones were actually stolen from where he kept them.

“Out of fear of what would happen to me, I had to run away for my dear life,” he added.

Ayeni said that the 19-year-old Sowole has been a serial house breaker.

He said, “his cases have been brought here several times and on different occasions he has been sent to remand, but he seems not to want to change from his act.

“The offence that brought him here is the breaking into a house in Ilorin and carting away some vehicle parts,” Ayeni said.