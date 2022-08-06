NCPC Urges Pilgrims, Christians to Help Rebuild Nigeria

Justina Uzo

The Executive Secretary, the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has advised Christians to help rebuild Nigeria.

Principal Executive Officer of the NCPC, Mary Gana who was in Nazareth, Israel on pilgrimage said Pam made this assertion on July 25, 2022 while addressing the pilgrims.

Gana said Pam explained the essence of pilgrimage which he declared is for “personal and spiritual encounter with God through visits to holy sites.”

The NCPC boss urged pilgrims not to use the exercise as a platform for business but rather a time to worship God sincerely.

He emphasized that strong security measures had been put in place by NCPC and the Israeli authorities to ensure that no pilgrim absconds.

“It shouldn’t be heard that a state is known for abscondment,” he said.

The Executive Secretary praised the team from Enugu State, saying “Enugu is the home of Christianity,” adding, “it is a state respected by all.”

Pam said that was why he has a robust relationship with Enugu State over the years.

Pam therefore advised Enugu pilgrims to behave responsibly and promote the state and Nigeria at large.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Enugu State, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh appreciated the Executive Secretary for being around.

He also thanked him for his counsel and encouragement.

He said: “Your presence here clearly shows that we are not alone.”

Edeh agreed that the Executive Secretary is a friend of Enugu State and as such he reassured that the state would do everything possible to promote Christian pilgrimage.

He explained that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had shown great support for Christian Pilgrimage.

“The Ugwuanyi’s administration has been handed over to God that is why we are here on pilgrimage to Israel to pray together for the good of the state.”

He therefore urged the pilgrims to portray a good image of the state and ensure they maintain a clean record throughout the exercise.