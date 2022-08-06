More Accolades for Ugwuanyi as Nsukka Women Back Him

Unflinching support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District in the 2023 general election, yesterday, gathered momentum as women of the senatorial district under the auspices of Nsukka Women Movement for Gburugburu, reiterated their overwhelming support and solidarity for the governor, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and other candidates of the party.

Speaking when the ward and local government coordinators and executives of Nsukka Women Movement for Gburugburu visited Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the founder/leader of the group, Chief Juliana Ugwu told the governor that the women are solidly behind him, Barr. Mbah, and other PDP candidates.

Ugwu disclosed that their unalloyed support for Ugwuanyi-led PDP leadership in Enugu State is in recognition of the giant development strides of his administration in spite of the state’s lean resources and nation’s numerous challenges.

The woman leader said members of the group, comprising women across the six LGAs of Enugu North Senatorial District, are impressed with the enviable peace entrenched in Enugu State by Ugwuanyi, the governor’s commitment to God by entrusting the state to the hands of God and his exceptional leadership qualities that have dignified him as a humble, visionary, peaceful, God fearing, kindhearted and popular leader.

This came as a delegation of members of Technical Section Industrial Market, Nsukka, led by the Chairman and Secretary, Festus Uramah and Harrison Odo, respectively, paid a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, applauding him for his good works in Enugu State as well as his benevolence towards them through the traders’ empowerment scheme “which a lot of people from our community benefited from”.

The technicians said, “One of our reasons for visiting you today is to show our solidarity for your going to the Senate to represent us. We are pleading with you to help the governorship candidate of the PDP, Barr. Peter Mbah to win in 2023.”

Enumerating the numerous achievements of Ugwuanyi’s administration in all spheres of development, such as roads construction, rural development, peace and security, education, healthcare delivery and empowerment, they reiterated their support for him, stressing that “it is an indisputable fact the people of Enugu State Technical Section Industrial Market, Nsukka, in particular are for you and will not disappoint you.”

Stressing that women have the voting strength, the leader of Nsukka Women Movement for Gburugburu assured Ugwuanyi that members of the group will work round the clock when the time for electioneering comes, and deliver him to go to the Senate to represent Enugu North Senatorial District.

Ugwu, who also described Ugwuanyi as “a Governor of the entire Enugu State”, assured him that they will equally deliver the governorship candidate of the PDP in Enugu State, Barr. Mbah, and the PDP candidates for the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly seats in the district.

“Your Excellency, we are here to reassure you that we are behind you because it is said that if a dedicated person is appreciated, he will do more. “When you assumed office in 2015, after analyzing the harsh economic situation of Nigeria, your first statement was that Enugu State is in the hands of God. And since that day till now, Enugu State has remained peaceful, stable and progressive in the hands of God.

“Your Excellency, these women you are seeing have always supported and delivered PDP. We stood by you during your governorship elections in 2015 and 2019 and this time around, we will mobilize and deliver you and other PDP candidates as usual”, she assured. Other speakers at the event paid glowing tributes to Ugwuanyi for his administration’s remarkable achievements in office as well as its time-honoured interventions in Nsukka zone, in fulfillment of promises he made in his inaugural address.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Walter Ozioko, emphasized the value of women in electioneering, saying that members of the women group are genuine, determined and resolute in their support for Ugwuanyi, Barr. Mbah and other PDP candidates in 2023.

The PDP candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Chief Engr. Vita Abba, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. Malachy Okwueze and the party’s candidate for Nsukka West Constituency, Amos Agbo, were at the event.