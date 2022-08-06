 Don’t Drag Me to Politics, OPM General Overseer Pleads





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has pleaded with politicians across the country to distance him from involvement in political matters.

Apostle Chinyere explained that his mandate is to prepare people for heaven and assist the downtrodden in the society and not to get involved in politics.

It would be recalled that the clergy who operates a large Christian ministry with headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, had recently offered international scholarship to the disabled young man, Uchendu Godswill, seen on viral video on Facebook, carrying blocks with clutches.

The clergy, who disclosed that he has refused many offers by politicians, insisted that his philanthropic activities were to lift many Nigerians from poverty.

He said, “I Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM) is calling on well wishers and followers to allow me concentrate on preparing people to heaven which is my first priority and philanthropic and humanitarian engagements which is making God happy.

“I want to reiterate that I am not a politician and as such nobody should join me with political issues. I therefore encourage people to concentrate on my spiritual impartation, messages of salvation and philanthropic activities which has lifted many Nigerians out of poverty.

“I am not a politician and do not belong to any political party.

“For the past few days I received several invitations for political events and have declined them because I am a preacher of the gospel who believes in practical Christianity which is evidenced in the lives of people who have been delivered from their spiritual problems and financial difficulties.

“This statement becomes pertinent to let the general public know that over the years I have spent in my ministry , I only enjoy using God’s money at my disposal to do the things of God and affect lives positively and not to play politics.

“I will therefore appreciate it if Nigerians will distance me from any political issues to enable me concentrate in my ministry and humanitarian activities which have transformed many lives and makes God happy,” Apostle Chinyere pleaded.