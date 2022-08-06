  • Saturday, 6th August, 2022

Cycling Federation Boss, Massari, Becomes CISM President

Sport | 5 hours ago

Certified Institute of Sports Management (CISM) Nigeria, has appointed the National President of Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Giandomenico Massari (FCISM), as the new President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the institute.

A statement from the institute, signed by the Registrar and Secretary of the Governing Council, Dr. Stanley Ihedigbo (FCISM), indicated that the appointment is effective from Monday, August 1st, 2022.

Prior to this announcement, Massari was the First Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Governing council of the institute.

He joined the sports management institute in 2021 and has been supporting the growth of CISM.  He is an executive member of the Africa Cycling Federation.

In his response, Massari remarked that, “I always say that knowledge is power. Knowledge is the new currency. In the sense that the more you know the more you are valued as a person. For that reason, we established an IT Centre to increase the knowledge of the people in the community,” the statement added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.