Cycling Federation Boss, Massari, Becomes CISM President

Certified Institute of Sports Management (CISM) Nigeria, has appointed the National President of Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Giandomenico Massari (FCISM), as the new President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the institute.

A statement from the institute, signed by the Registrar and Secretary of the Governing Council, Dr. Stanley Ihedigbo (FCISM), indicated that the appointment is effective from Monday, August 1st, 2022.

Prior to this announcement, Massari was the First Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Governing council of the institute.

He joined the sports management institute in 2021 and has been supporting the growth of CISM. He is an executive member of the Africa Cycling Federation.

In his response, Massari remarked that, “I always say that knowledge is power. Knowledge is the new currency. In the sense that the more you know the more you are valued as a person. For that reason, we established an IT Centre to increase the knowledge of the people in the community,” the statement added.