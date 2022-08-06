Burna Boy Wraps-up Tour with Another Historic Feat

SHOWBIZFLAIR

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

This is not some stroke of luck for Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy as he continued his performance spree with massive turnout at venues of his summer tour dubbed ‘Love, Damini’ which recorded another historic feat last Sunday night, becoming the first African to sell out the prestigious 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The historic feat was recorded at the latest stop of the tour which started in Barbados on July 17, 2022, and moved on to seven US states.

The African Giant witnessed huge turnout in Detroit, Minneapolis, Chicago, Houston Texas, Irving Texas, Boston, and Montreal. A spin-off tour of his latest body of work, which is his sixth studio album, ‘Love Damini’, released on 8 July 2022 through Atlantic Records. The tour culminated on Sunday 31st July 2022 and over 20,000 thousand fans filled out the arena to watch the Nigerian singer thrill them with his usual electrifying and unforgettable performances.

Confirming the news on its verified Twitter handle on Monday, August 1, 2022, State Farm Arena tweeted, “Official: @burnaboy is Sold Out”. Burna Boy becomes the only African artiste to have sold out four Arenas in the US. They include; the 17 thousand capacity Hollywood Bowl, the Toyota Center, with a capacity of 19 thousand, the 21 thousand Madison Square Garden, and the 21 thousand capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

For every one of those shows, Burna Boy has set new record as the first and only African artiste in history to sell out 20k+ concert venues intercontinentally. At the Atlanta stop of the two-week tour, Burna Boy gave a sizzling performance, rendering energetic sets of songs like “Anybody”, “Location”, “On the Low’, “Kilometer”, “Its Plenty,” “Dangote,” “For My Hand,” and a slew of others.

Overwhelmed by the outcome of the show, Oluwa Burna wrote via his Instagram. “Thanks to all you for making my dreams come true!” With record-breaking feats in concerts, the superstar singer/performer has now attained a plethora of successful achievements in his stellar music career which includes 3 consecutive BET Awards, accumulating over 2 billion streams across all credits on Spotify, and the iconic win at the Grammy Awards.