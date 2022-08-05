Buhari Congratulates Senator Danjuma at 70

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Senator Daisy Ehanire Danjuma, wife of former Chief of Army Staff, businessman and philanthropist, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), as she turns 70 on August 6, praising her commitment to a better living standard for the less privileged.

In a congratulatory letter to the celebrant personally signed by him, the President said:

“On behalf of myself and my family, I wish to felicitate with you as you attain the auspicious age of 70.

“Distinguished Senator, I join your family members, friends and political associates in celebrating the auspicious moment with you, heralded by many years of service to the nation and humanity.

“As an accomplished entrepreneur and philanthropist, I am particularly pleased by the commitment you have shown to the plight of the disadvantaged in the society especially women and children.

“I also note that your passion for this cause was further reinforced during your period in the National Assembly between 2003 and 2007 where you served as the Chairperson, Senate Committee on Women Affairs and Youth Development, Member, Senate Committees on Health, Education, Finance and Land, as well as Member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and Chairperson, Women and Child Right Committee of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Parliament).

“You have not relented on this and I salute your courage and steadfastness.

As you celebrate this milestone, my prayer is that almighty God will grant you longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve humanity and the country.”