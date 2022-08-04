Vitafoam Opens Mega Showroom to Boost Earnings

A renowned distributor of Vitafoam products, S.K Sadim Enterprise has been officially opened as a mega showroom to enhance distribution of Vitafoam’s products nationwide, boost its profitability and shareholder value.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vitafoam’s Commercial Director, Sola Owoade said that vitafoam had always collaborated and supported its distributors to expand sales and satisfy the customers’ diverse needs.

“The Idea of dedicating the ground floor for the wholesale and a place for the showroom in S.K Sadim enterprise came from Vitafoam. We have moved from the traditional to a more innovative way of selling products. Prospective buyers have an opportunity to look at what they want in the showroom before purchasing the product. We shall c to leverage Technology and Research to meet the yearning needs of our customers. We are looking at expanding the scope of our dealers than retailers across Nigeria., We have always created healthy competition among our distributors and distinguished ones are rewarded, ”said Owoade

Corroborating him, the Chief Executive Officer of S.K Sadim Enterprise, Samson Ajibulu, expressed gratitude to Vitafoam for supporting the company as an authorized distributor.

“I am grateful for this privilege as S.k Sadim is crowned the mega showroom of vitafoam I advise other co-distributors to follow suit through dedication to duty. We are committed to supporting Vitafoam as a major brand, associated with quality products and services. I urge the governments at all tiers to patronize Vitafoam’s products and create enabling environment for upcoming enterprises in Nigeria to thrive, “said Ajibulu.

A Co-Distributor and Dealer of Vitafoam, Senior Manager, Bolutife Stores, Rotimi Akinsanya, advised customers not to be confused because Vitafoam’s products remain the best, despite the mix up in price and current state of the economy.