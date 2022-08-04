  • Wednesday, 3rd August, 2022

Vitafoam Opens Mega Showroom to Boost Earnings

Business | 1 min ago

A renowned distributor of Vitafoam products, S.K Sadim Enterprise has been officially opened as a mega showroom to enhance distribution of Vitafoam’s products nationwide, boost its profitability and shareholder value.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vitafoam’s Commercial Director, Sola Owoade said that vitafoam had always collaborated and supported its distributors to expand sales and satisfy the customers’ diverse needs.

“The Idea of dedicating the ground floor for the wholesale and a place for the showroom in S.K Sadim enterprise came from Vitafoam. We have moved from the traditional to a more innovative way of selling products. Prospective buyers have an opportunity to look at what they want in the showroom before purchasing the product. We shall c to leverage Technology and Research to meet the yearning needs of our customers.  We are looking at expanding the scope of our dealers than retailers across Nigeria., We have always created healthy competition among our distributors and distinguished ones are rewarded, ”said Owoade

Corroborating him, the Chief Executive Officer of S.K Sadim Enterprise, Samson Ajibulu, expressed gratitude to Vitafoam for supporting  the company as an authorized distributor.

“I am grateful for this privilege as S.k Sadim is crowned the mega showroom of vitafoam I advise other co-distributors to follow suit through dedication to duty. We are committed to supporting Vitafoam as a major brand, associated with quality products and services. I urge the governments at all tiers to patronize Vitafoam’s products and create enabling environment for upcoming enterprises in Nigeria to thrive, “said Ajibulu.

A Co-Distributor and Dealer of Vitafoam, Senior Manager, Bolutife Stores, Rotimi Akinsanya, advised customers not to be confused because Vitafoam’s products remain the best, despite  the mix up in price and current state of the economy.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.