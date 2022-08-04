Nigeria Drub Myanmar, Zimbabwe at Chess Olympiad in India 

Femi Solaja

After a disappointing draw scoreline in all-African pairing in the fifth round against Kenya and Botswana in the Open section respectively, Team Nigeria bounced back to reckoning yesterday with a resounding win against Myanmar and Zimbabwe as the World Chess Olympiad in Chennia, India hit half way mark.

The male team secured 2.5 to 1.5 win over Myanmar after Balogun Oluwafemi on board one secured a win against Maung Kyaw Hein and Bomo Kigigha in black pieces consolidated on Nigeria’s advantage with a win over Sai Han Thiha but Adebayo Adegboyega blundered against Kyan Mayat Aung to reduce the margin.

However, Akinseye Abiola played a draw on board four to give Nigeria a useful one and half points edge against the Asian nation. The result pushed the team to seven match point with 13.5 in Tie break 3 on the overall.

In the women section, Enomah Emmanulla Trust set the tone of a bright day for Nigeria on board one with a brilliant win against Charinda Kudzanayi of Zimbabwe but the lead was cut by half after Ofowino Toritsemuwa drew to Shaba Linda Dalitso on board two.

Tournament debutant, Ogbiyoyo Perpetual extended Nigeria’s lead on board three in black pieces against Makwena Christine but young Onoja Iyefu Joy lost to Zengeni Melisa on board four to cut Nigeria’s lead but on the overall it ended 2.5 to 1.5 in favour of the country.

The female team now has seven match points and tie break of 31. However, on the top boards, former world champion, Armenia still dictate the pace in the Open section on better tie break with USA and India Team two with 12 Match points and 33 Tie break 3

While in the women section, host, India Team 2 is clear lead with 12 match points and Tie break 3 of 31.

Action resumes today with Nigeria likely to be paired against a tough opposition in the 11-round Swiss event pairing.