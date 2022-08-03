  • Wednesday, 3rd August, 2022

Buhari Presides over FEC Meeting,Osinbajo Attends Virtually 

Nigeria | 35 mins ago

* Recuperating Osinbajo joins meeting virtually 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has administered the oath of allegiance and the oath of office on three new permanent secretaries at the State House, Abuja.

The president performed the ceremony at the Council Chambers shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting Wednesday.

The new permanent secretaries are Lydia Shehu Jafiya (Adamawa); Udom Okokon Ekenam (Akwa Ibom); and Farouk Yusuf Yabo (Sokoto).

The president thereafter presided over the council meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who is recuperating from a recent knee surgery, joining the meeting virtually.

The meeting is being attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of the Federal Civil Service, Dr (Mrs) Folasade Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Council (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Ministers in attendance are that of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and that of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello.

Others are Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Ali Pantami; Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; and that of Human Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Other ministers are attending the meeting virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

