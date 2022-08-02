Suspected IPOB Member Killed by Police in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A suspected member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was yesterday killed in a gun duel with policemen in Delta State.

The suspect was gunned down at Ogbada quarters along Illah–Akwukwu-Igbo Road in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP. Ari Mohammed Ali, gave the cheering news while briefing journalists at the command’s headquarters in Asaba,

Ali said that the deceased and two other armed men suspected to be members of IPOB attacked a police patrol team “attached to Illah Division while on stop and search duty at Ogbada quarters along Illah–Akwukwu-Igbo Road and the team in response “engaged them in a fierce gun duel during which one of the hoodlums was neutralised while the other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries.

“One AK47 rifle with breech no 2534896 and six rounds of 7.62MM ammunition were recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing,” he disclosed.

He identified the recovered AK47 rifle as among the two rifles carted away by the armed men, who in the early hours of Sunday, July 24, 2022, ambushed and killed three police officers attached to the Okpanam Division also in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

The three slain officers were responding to a distress call from members of the Okpanam community vigilante when they were ambushed and killed a few metres from the station.

The Delta State police command said that since the killing of the policemen the command had intensified efforts to ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended and made to face justice.

“The command has not been resting in its quest to ensure that those who committed that atrocity are brought to book.

“Consequently, our men have been out 24 hours daily conducting stop and search, raiding various black spots, combing the hideouts including the enclaves of suspected members of IPOB,” Ali

said.