Insecurity: Masari Changes Mind Again, Urges Katsina People to Defend Themselves

Francis Sardauna



Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari, yesterday, reprised his earlier call on residents of the state to acquire weapons and defend themselves against the ravaging activities of terrorists in frontline local government areas of the state. Masari spoke at a special prayer session in commemoration of ‘Yaumush Shukur’ (Thanksgiving) day for Allah’s blessings and bounties for Katsina State,

Masari, who had always spoken vehemently against the security situation in his state, recently recanted and praised President Muhammadu Buhari for doing a lot in the area of security for the state and the country, in general.

But yesterday, Masari explained that the security of lives and property of the citizenry was not only the responsibility of government and security agencies but also a collective duty. Hence, he called on residents of the state to defend themselves against the hoodlums, saying citizens should not fold their arms and wait for the government to protect them.

The governor admonished the people of the state to pray fervently for God to bring an end to the prevailing security and other challenges bedevilling some parts of the state and the country in general.

He stated, “The security challenges we are facing in terms of killings and kidnappings is not only limited to Katsina or Nigeria but it happens everywhere, even in America and China. But their citizens didn’t fold their arms and wait for the government.

“So, don’t lock yourselves inside and say it is the responsibility of the government or police to defend you: how many people will the police defend? But if you defend yourself, it will reduce the work of policemen and soldiers.”

The prayer session was attended by the deputy governor, Mannir Yakubu; the state Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar; Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faroq Umar; former Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, among other top government officials and Islamic clerics.