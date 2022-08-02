Amazons as Governorship Running Mates in 2023

Vanessa Obioha looks at what may be responsible for the choice of three Nollywood actresses; Carolyna Hutchings, Funke Akindele and Tonto Dikeh, as deputy governorship candidates in Akwa Ibom, Lagos and Rivers states respectively by their political parties

Female politicians in Nigeria are not new to serving their various states as deputy governors. From Lagos to Plateau; Kaduna to Ogun; Rivers, Enugu to Osun and Akwa Ibom to Anambra (where Dame Virgy Etiaba, was promoted by circumstances of the times to become illegal Governor for a brief period of three months.) The decision to have women as deputies are influenced by different environmental and political factors.

However, it seems that at this particular moment in Nigeria’s political history, women in the entertainment industry, particularly film are becoming aware and stepping out deliberately more than ever before to secure the deputy governorship position of a few political parties. This is coming at a time when there is a lot of cultural and societal inhibitions against the wholesome participation of women in politics. Records from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicated that

in 2019 only 2,970 women were on the electoral ballot. This is an abysmally low number of nominated candidates. Just 11.36 per cent. In 2015, only six women were appointed to the federal cabinet. There were seven female senators and six female deputy governors. Only one female contested for the office of president and four for vice president.

While many derisively refer to a deputy governor as a ‘spare tyre’, the importance of the office only needs to be highlighted to the extent that it is a joint ticket; with the governor as Number one Citizen and the deputy governor having the honour of being addressed as the second citizen. It is pertinent to note that should the governor be absent from his duty through ill-health or other forms of incapacitation or death, the deputy governor automatically assumes the office of governor. That is how Important and sensitive the office of a deputy governor is.

Speaking on a national television, Tonto Dikeh, deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for Rivers State didn’t mind being called a ‘spare tyre’. She seemed to turn the joke back on her critics. Exhibiting a lot of self-confidence, she said “I am willing to be the best spare tyre. I am prepared for this. I have had three years to work this out. It is not something that just came out. We have had a lot of time to work for this and for this criticism, I am ready.” Dikeh is working with the Rivers governorship flag-bearer of ADC, Mr. Tonte Ibraye.

Since the return of this enduring season of democracy in 1999, Nigeria has recorded a crises of confidence between governors and their deputies in many states; sometimes leading to impeachment of the deputy by the state houses of assembly, often acting like an appendage of the executive arm.

While it is not exactly clear why female actors in the Nigerian community, popularly known as Nollywood have decided to be more active in the political process of the 2023 national elections by seeking office as deputy governors, perhaps, the response of Carolyna Hutchings, deputy candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Akwa Ibom State is a pointer. When asked if institutionalized politics in Nigeria was not structured against actors. She said, “politics favours anyone who is willing to serve the country and demonstrate that they can and have created lasting change.”

Hutchings’ principal in the bid to lead Akwa Ibom come 2023 is Mr. Iboro Otu who was on the ballot for the same office in 2019 on the platform of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP).

“We are tired of recycled faces and the same old lines that have no effect on the development of Akwa Ibom State. It will be a good thing for Akwa Ibom if fresh, educated, skilled minds, technocrats and professionals, could take political leadership and do things differently from the norm,” she explained one of her reasons for contesting for public office.

For Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, becoming the running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos State governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, better known as Jandor comes at huge personal cost to her booming acting career, which has been suspended. A recent publication on her Instagram Page stated that her acting career has been “necessarily put on hold.” She disclosed in the video. “My resolve is that no sacrifice is too huge for the actualisation of the urgent mission to rescue our people and our dear state.”

While some may say three Nollywood actresses being on the ballot should not cause a stir. But there is no doubt that this is conveying a message. There is no denying it: If this is not a revolution, then it is instigating one, as a way of continuing to push the envelope of the new concepts of femininity. Definitely, one of the most vocal segments advocating women’s rights and gender inclusion in all facets of our society are Nollywood actresses with their bold activism. Whether the trio of Carolyna Hutchings, Funke Akindele and Tonto Dikeh are successful or not, they would have provided sufficient inspiration for both their male principal who are, no doubt, courting their popularity as known faces, while also opening a door for other actresses who are willing to run for public office at that level.

Making his choice of Akindele clear, PDP governorship candidate for Lagos, Adeniran distinguished between her comic roles as an actress and her personal success in her chosen career. On his part, the Rivers State ADC governorship candidate, Ibraye described her teeming up with Tonto as a challenge to youth of the state, being one of their own. He said, “The ADC has decided to signpost that (the agitation by youths for inclusion) with the team we have put together for Rivers so that they can use the state resources, not just to play politics, but to develop the state and its youth as the human capital base of the country.”