NYSC Denies Security Threat on Orientation Camps, Assures NYSC Members of Safety

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Mohammed Fadah, on Sunday said there is no security threat on any of its orientation camps in the country.

Fadah, who disclosed this when he addressed the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Katsina, said the safety and welfare of the corps members remained his cardinal objectives.

Unverified reports claimed that hoodlums were planning to attack some NYSC orientation camps in some parts of the country.

The NYSC boss assured the corps members deployed in Katsina and other states across the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of adequate security and improved welfare throughout their mandatory service year.

While warning that the NYSC has zero tolerance for cultism, drug abuse and other related social vices, the director-general said anyone found defaulting would be sanctioned by the management of the scheme.

He reminded serving corps members of the need to identify and work towards realising their potential through skill acquisition programmes, especially for self-employment and leadership, adding that the era of white collar jobs was over.

According to him, “I assure you (corps members) of your safety wherever you are throughout Nigeria. We have put everything in place to ensure that you are safe in all the orientation camps throughout the country and in Abuja.

“In my five trusts, one of them is security and welfare, we are working around the clock to ensure that everybody is safe. There is no security threat in our camps so they should go about their normal exercises in the camp.”

Earlier, the Katsina State NYSC Coordinator, Aisha Muhammed, told the director-general that 752 corps members, comprising 479 males and 273 females, have been registered for the orientation as of Sunday.

She added that the camp commenced on July 19, 2022 with the arrivals of the camp officials who were all screened and tested for COVID-19 before they were admitted into the camp.