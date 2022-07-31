  • Sunday, 31st July, 2022

Deliver Us from Insecurity, We’ve No Other Country, Obi Cries to God

Nigeria | 13 mins ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has cried out to God to deliver Nigeria from insecurity and other challenges currently facing the country.


Obi made the spiritual call at the weekend during his worship with Dunamis International Gospel Centre headquartered in Abuja.
During the visit to the church, Obi was accompanied by Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State and the First Lady of Delta State, Mrs Edith Okowa, and others.


Also in attendance were the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, and Mr Thami Mseleku, among others.


Dunamis Church is presided over by Dr Paul Enenche.
After the session, a video of Obi circulated on social media.
Introducing Obi to the congregation, Enenche’s wife, Becky said: “And we also have tonight, Mr Peter Obi who has joined for the service this evening.”
The LP candidate could be seen holding the Nigerian flag, and kneeling, as he prayed for Nigeria.


“God, we have no other country except this one, God deliver us, God heal us, God liberate us; we have no nation except this one, God deliver us,” Obi prayed.
The congregation of the International Gospel Centre erupted in loud applause as the worshippers cheered Obi.


Obi, a former Anambra State Governor, is one of the frontline contenders for the 2023 presidential election.
Obi has enjoyed online patronage and growing acceptance among many youths, especially from the southern part of Nigeria since he emerged as the LP presidential flagbearer.


Enenche, while praying for the nation, said that Nigeria was at war with the forces of hell, adding that prayer was a potent weapon to defeat them.
Reading from the book of Numbers 10:9-10, he prayed for the rebirth of the nation and a new Nigeria and prayed that the nation would not go down.
The pastor urged Christians to continue to pray for the peace of the country.

