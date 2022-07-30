Ortom Backs Impeachment Move against President Buhari

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has lauded the National Assembly for issuing a six-week ultimatum on President Muhammadu Buhari to step up the fight against insecurity or risk being impeached.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus of the Senate led by the Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, on Tuesday, walked out of plenary to protest the failure of President Buhari to end insecurity in Nigeria.

Senator Aduda and his colleagues later addressed the Senate Press Corps where they issued a six-week ultimatum after which they will initiate impeachment proceedings against President Buhari if he’s unable to end insecurity in the country.

Governor Ortom gave the commendation yesterday at the State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja, when he received a delegation of some members of the National Assembly led by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Aduda who came to brief him.

The governor described the decision of both the Senate and the House of Representatives to impeach the President as “patriotic” and, particularly commended some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who have opted to do the ‘right thing’.

According to Governor Ortom, President Buhari has performed far below the expectations of Nigerians in solving both the security and economic challenges of the country and so needs to give way for a more competent person.

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Aduda had earlier told Governor Ortom that as a leader of the PDP in the North Central, the delegation considered it appropriate to brief him on the decision of the National Assembly to impeach the President.

Aduda told the governor that although the impeachment move was initiated by the Senate, the House of Representatives as well as a good number of the APC members had also joined.

He was joined by Senator Orker Jev and Hon. Samson Okwu among others.