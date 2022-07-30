Okowa: PDP Will Overcome It’s Challenges Before Elections  

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has given assurances that the party will go into next year’s general elections as one united family.

Okowa gave this hint yesterday at Benue State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja while speaking with newsmen after a closed door meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom.

He said the reconciliation process initiated by leaders of the party to resolve all issues that emanated from the Presidential primaries and his subsequent emergence as the Vice Presidential candidate was on, stressing that at the end, “all issues would be resolved.”

Okowa noted that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike “is a strong party man who have worked very hard for the success of the PDP and would not want to work for another political party.”

In his remarks, Ortom corroborated the position of Okowa, saying leaders of the PDP were still discussing to correct whatever that may have gone wrong during the Presidential and Vice Presidential tussles.

Ortom however stated that as a critical and major stakeholder of the PDP, Wike needs to be placated to ensure that the reconciliation process was easy and smooth.