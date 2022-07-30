Ademola Lookman: Bergamo to the Rescue

Ademola Lookman made a good impact during his time on loan at the King Power Stadium, something which Leicester City manager, Rodgers promised to take up the option to buy the Super Eagles forward on a permanent deal. The Irish manager has however been dallying on the future of the Nigerian with the Foxes, while his parent club-RB Leipzig insists the U20 World Cup winner is not in their plans and Lookman has been in a dilemma since then. With Serie A side-Atalanta coming to the mix, the Super Eagle can gladly embrace life at Bergamo

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman joined Ambitious Serie A club, Atalanta for 15 Million Euros from RB Leipzig, as the London-born player is set to quit the Bundesliga side after making just 24 appearances for them since joining from Everton, initially on loan, in 2018.

The 15 Million Euros transfer fee includes add-ons.

Lookman, 24, has spent the last two campaigns back in the Premier League – being loaned by Fulham and then Leicester.

He is now set for his first taste of Italian football.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a deal taking Lookman to Atalanta is “imminent”.

He claims that the Nigerian international has agreed on personal terms, with just the final details of the deal to be finalised.

Lookman started his career at Charlton after coming through the ranks with the South Londoners.

After 12 goals in 49 appearances, he was bought by Everton in January 2017 for a fee potentially rising to £11m.

He got off to a dream start at Goodison Park, netting in the Toffees’ 4-0 victory over Manchester City just days after signing.

Lookman made 48 appearances in total for Everton before being sold to Leipzig.

He suffered relegation with Fulham during the 2020-21 campaign, but enjoyed a better spell with Leicester last term.

The winger managed eight goals and five assists for Brendan Rodgers’ men in all competitions.

While Atalanta are set to bolster their squad with Lookman, their proposed deal for Arsenal flop Nuno Tavares looks set to fall through.

Atalanta joined the race to sign Lookman, with the Italian Serie A side looking to beat Leicester City to the exciting attacker.

Gian Piero Gasperini is in market for an offensive player and Lookman fits the bill.

The Foxes number 37 scored 6 goals in 26 appearances, as well as giving offensive quality both in the Europa League and in the Conference.

Leicester are the overwhelming favourites to land Lookman on a permanent deal from German side RB Leipzig this summer.

Lookman was born in West London to Nigerian parents. He represented England from U-19 through U-21 levels, winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup with the Three Lions in 2017.

He made his Nigeria debut in March’s World Cup qualifier against Ghana in Kumasi, where he came off the bench and started the return leg at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

When asked about his decision to play for Nigeria rather than England, the RB Leipzig winger said:

“It was a tough decision. A decision I had to make because obviously it was my country’s call. My parents are Nigerians and I came to Nigeria a lot of times growing up and Nigeria wasn’t new to me. Being around the coach, players and people wasn’t strange.

“Making decisions wasn’t a tough decision in terms of knowing where I was going. Coming into the team, the squad has been great and everyone has been very receptive and welcoming. I love this group and the people.”

Lookman came on as an 81st-minute substitute against Sierra Leone in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match. The winger scored his first goal for the Super Eagles against Sao Tome and Principe in Nigeria’s second Group A match.

“Whenever I step out onto the pitch, I give 100 per cent but for Super Eagles, I give 150 per cent and that is because I know what it means to the people.

“I hope to endear myself to Nigerians by playing well and winning as many games and laurels.” he added.