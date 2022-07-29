WACCOL: Giving Homes Beautiful and Exceptional Look

Precious Ugwuzor

A leading exterior and interior company popularly known as West African Cladding Company Limited (WACCOL) is determined to give houses across Nigeria a unique and exceptional look.

Different people have different ways and methods of living their lives but one thing that everyone have in common or wish, is living in a beautiful and well decorated home.

Speaking during an interview after the Army Day celebration exhibition held in Owerri, the Design Engineer of WACCOL, Ekeh Elizabeth Amarachi revealed that the company’s latest project will soon be revealed which will be a must have in every homes.

According to her, “we have various designs like WPC flutted wall panel, wooden wall art claddings, acoustic cladded hanging shelves, futuristic TV consoles, calacatta gold Italian marbles frames, wavy TV consoles, cladded reception desks etc.”

Narrating what motivated him to venture into cladding and construction business, Amarachi said: “I was talking with my business partner and he was telling me how he was putting together his new office and wanted to do all these modern claddings so he found a furniture person, they bought MDF boards but it only took hours to cut the boards into tiny slats, fix and glue it together, the finishing was very rough and it wasn’t looking sharp.

“We tried to purchase it but no one was selling it at all the markets in Lagos, we tried to order from abroad but their MOQ was more than we needed.

“So after doing the market survey and feasibility studies, we found out that there’s a demand for it but people don’t usually use it because furniture makers use wood, mdf boards, plywood to construct it and it ends up not looking fine.”

“We did a trial order, a 20ft container, we were even giving out for free, doing free installations just to create awareness. It has not been easy but it has been an amazing journey so far. We have successfully done a lot of installations and constructions, and the feedbacks have been amazing and commendable.

“We plan to add more colours, models and designs to our product line. Also, we have other building materials that will be the next big thing lined up which we will introduce to the market soon.

“We plan to have our products in about 10,000 homes by next year. Standards will be the same as we don’t compromise on quality.

“Currently, our new office and showroom is under construction at Oniru which will be commissioned hopefully by month end,” the WACCOL Design Engineer added.