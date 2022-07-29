Ortom Urges Christians to Unite against Forces of Darkness

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has called on Christians in the country to unite so as to defeat the forces of darkness hovering over the nation.

According to a press statement by the Chief Press Secretary Nathaniel Ikyur, Governor Ortom made the appealed at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja while delivering a goodwill message at the inauguration of the new leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN).

He maintained that the country was under siege by the forces of darkness, which has made life unbearable for the people, saying the church must work with God in faith and absolute obedience for things to turn around.

While thanking the church for standing firm and refusing to be intimidated by the evil forces in the country, Ortom advised Christians in the country to sustain their prayers for God to help enthrone peace and love in the nation.

The governor expressed optimism that the God who has sustained the tenure of the outgoing President of CAN, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, would do same for the new leadership of the association led by Reverend Daniel Okoh for him to record milestone.

Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who represented the federal government appealed to the Christian community not to relent in their primary assignment of praying for the peace, unity and progress of the country.

Mustapha noted that the peaceful and smooth transition from the outgoing leadership of CAN to the new leadership was a demonstration that with commitment, the same feat would be achieved after next year’s elections.

Others who gave goodwill messages included the Governor of Delta State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, Senator representing Adamawa North, Ishaku Abbo and Minister of Science and Technology, Olorunimbe Mamora.

In their separate goodwill messages, they prayed that the tenure of the new CAN President would witness the transformation of the church and country.

Earlier in a sermon, a former chairman of CAN in Abuja and General Overseer of All Christians Fellowship, Reverend William Okoye, enjoined Christians to make righteousness the foundation of their faith and total submission to the will of God for things to turn around in the country.