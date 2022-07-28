Osun Ex-commissioner, Bolorunduro, Resigns from APC

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A former Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning in Osun State under the administration of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bolorunduro, who announced his resignation from the party to join the People Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday at a press conference in Osogbo, said that his defection has nothing do with eyeing political appointment from the Osun Governor-elect Senator Ademola Adeleke.

He explained that he left the APC after 11 years of active politics after a wide consultation from his followers and lovers across the state. He noted that the abandonment of the developmental projects by the administration that succeeded Aregbesola has left the people to doubt the progressive tendency of the APC in Osun State.

He said; “I have consulted wisely with my followers, admirers, friends and families, who felt we should pitch our tent with PDP to join this party and to work with them to shine the light (Imole Osun).”

“During the 11 year period, I have had to assess the APC party against my expectations of the political ethos of our Avatar, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who would ever be my political hero. His free education program of 1979, his biographies, his autobiography and stories from my father, a previous Zikist, who left Zikist Movement to join Awolowo in Ibadan in the early fifty’s, have made me to fall in love with welfarism and progressivism.

“My expectation from Utilitarian view is that the most ethical choice, no matter how difficult it is, should be the one that produces the greatest good for the greatest number, and I can say to a large extent that this had been met in Osun despite the meager revenues, under the administration that I served between 2011 and 2014.

“Unfortunately, this cannot be said to have been met by many other APC-led states with humongous revenues. Likewise, the recent reckless abandonment of the developmental projects by the administration that succeeded Aregbesola, the outgoing APC administration in Osun lends credence to the doubt of some people on the sincerity of the progressive tendency.”

He alleged that the leadership of the party had sidelined him from all affairs of the party despite being a stakeholder and ex-commissioner in the state.

“The APC in Osun was a complete aberration; as a former commissioner in a ward, who is yet to produce another subsequent state officer, I don’t have a saying in the party exco at ward and local government levels; likewise many party stalwarts.

“I worked with many other party leaders and men to ensure 2014 victory for the APC. Twice, I survived guns pointed at my head in Delta State and in my federal constituency.

“Today, I hereby resign my membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) after 11 years of active partisanship in the party. While my department (sic) in August 2011 to ACN and APC was by fate, I remain mortally grateful to Aregbesola for that singular act. I had used the opportunity to serve my state diligently and with the whole of my heart,” he said.