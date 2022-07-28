Lagos State Sports Commission to Transform Sports in Schools with LASSIP

The Lagos State Sports Commission has commenced the training of 600 school sports masters, PE teachers, across Lagos as a first step in the deployment of the Lagos State School Sports Intervention Programme (LASSIP).

Speaking on the commencement of the programme, Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, said that the programme will be deployed as a pilot scheme in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Education as part of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s unprecedented investments in young Lagosians to provide them with more options and opportunities for the future.

The inauguration ceremony of the knowledge-based LASSIP scheme will hold on Friday at the Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere at 11:00amprompt.

”We conceived LASSIP because we had noticed the lacuna in school sports in Lagos as we wanted to fully reintegrate sports back into schools in the state. Governor Sanwo-Olu is the biggest supporter of LASSIP. As you know, he is at the forefront of any platform that develops young Lagosians and he has fully bought into this and has provided all the resources necessary to make this intervention successful.

“We are very delighted that the Ministry of Education has been extremely great partner on this and we are all excited for the opportunities LASSIP will unleash for young Lagosians and the state in general,” Aiyepeku noted.

Speaking on the capacity development programme, Aiyepeku said the state wide training programme is first of its kind in Nigeria and is fundamental to achieve the full potential of LASSIP .