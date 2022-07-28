IGCNA Begins Preparations for Nigeria Cup 2022

The Nigeria Cup, one of the premier golf tournaments in the country is scheduled to hold between September 24th and October 1st, 2022 at the prestigious golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938. This will be the 25th edition of the tournament.

The Nigeria Cup is organised yearly by the Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association, (IGCNA).

The Chairman of IGCNA, Chief Felix Majekodunmi, is confident that this year’s edition of the tournament will be a success as it is already generating a lot of interest within the golf circuit.

A committee saddled with the task of organising this year’s edition has been put in place and is headed by former Lagos Open Golf Champion, Peter Eben-Spiff. The Committee has been working hard to raise funds to organise a befitting Nigeria Cup golf tournament.

Already, corporate sponsors and individuals have started making enquires on how to be part of the famous competition.

The weeklong competition will involve children, Staff of the golf section, Caddies, Professional Golfers, Ladies, Men and invited guests.

Over the years, apart from the course action, proceeds from the competition have also been used to impact on the golfing environment.

Played annually since its debut in 1997, the Nigeria Cup is one of the most sought after competitions in Ikoyi Club 1938.

The Nigeria Cup was put in place to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence anniversary. As the country marks her 62nd anniversary as a nation, this edition is themed “to create an atmosphere for harmony through recreation”.