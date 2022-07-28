  • Thursday, 28th July, 2022

Ex-Ondo Information Commissioner Dies, Akeredolu Mourns

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

Fidelis David in Akure

A former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State, Mr. Olu Adegboro, is dead.

Adegoro, who served in the administration of former Governor Adebayo Adefarati, died in the early hours of yesterday. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has described the death of Adegboro as a big loss to the state and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Akeredolu in a statement that was issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Richard Olatunde, said that he received the news of the death of the APC chieftain with great sadness and rude shock.

He described the late Adegboro as a man of many parts, whose political trajectory exemplified consistency and discipline.

He said: “Adegboro was a committed progressive. His roles in the enthronement of the democracy we are nurturing today cannot be wished away. Baba was a politician of high repute. He pursued excellence in his life time and strived to remain dedicated to the ethos of the progressive family.

“He was a renowned radical student union leader during his University days, his activism led to his emergence as the National President of the National Union of Nigerian Students, NUNS, between 1971 and 1972. He signposted courage and determination.

“As a commissioned officer of the Nigerian Army, who retired from the military as a captain in 1978, Baba served the country meritoriously. He dedicated his life to the service of the people and the country. He lived well.

“Late Adegboro left legacies of hard work and professionalism in his different political appointments at various levels. He was chairman, adviser and at one time the Commissioner for Information in the state.

“His passion for writing ultimately molded his enviable inroad into publishing. He made immeasurable marks on all ends. His death is a big loss to the state and our great party.” 

Akeredolu commiserated with the entire Adegboro family, the APC, friends and acquaintances of the late Mr. Olu Adegboro.

