CAFRAD Appoints Olaopa to International Advisory Committee

The African Training and Research in Administration for Development, CAFRAD, has appointed Prof. Tunji Olaopa into its highest technical governance body, International Advisory Committee.

The International Advisory Committee is composed of about thirty members drawn from proficient political figures, established scientists, eminent Nobel Prize winners, renowned academics, senior civil servants and diplomats as well as senior economy and business sector officials.

Sorne members of the Committee include Economist Edward Nell (USA); former Professor Federico Mayor, Director General of UNESCO (Spain); the Nobel Laureate Werner Arber (Switzerland); former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bay Koroma; former military President of Nigeria, Gen Ibrahim 8abangida; and Nobel Peace Prize winner and former President of Costa Rica, Dr. Oscar Arias Sanchez.

Olaopa, Professor, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Nigeria, is a former Federal Permanent Secretary and Executive Vice Chairman of Ibadan School Government and Public Policy (ISGPP).

A letter signed by its Director General, Stephane Monney Mouandjo, inviting Olaopa to join CAFRAD’s International Advisory Committee reads:

“Your experience at the highest level in international cooperation, associated to your knowledge about the various issues of our time, make in all evidence of you one of the key people, whose expertise and voice will contribute in bringing an added value to the work that we conduct in CAFRAD, of which the results will change the perception and international cooperation prospect of Africa.

“It is therefore within this framework that I have the honour, on behalf of all the member states and myself, to invite you to serve as a member of this committee for a period of four years (4 years)”

CAFRAD’s Communication and International Cooperation Manager, Basma Bouziani, said: “We are convinced that through your presence within IAC, CAFRAD will take advantage of your rich experience to consolidate and further strengthen its influence both regionally and internationally.”

Created in 1964 with headquarters in Tangier, Morocco, CAFRAD, Africa’s public administration research centre of excellence currently has a membership of 38 countries spanning across different geographical blocks in Africa.

Its core mission is split between bolstering the governance reform endeavor of states, African institutions, public administration and private sector, and enhancing reforms in the diplomatic sector through a broad range of targeted research and training activities.

It has trained thousands of senior officials of African public administrations and initiated several strategic multi-dimensional reforms with direct bearing on public action and governance delivery over the past six decades.