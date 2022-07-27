  • Wednesday, 27th July, 2022

Gridlock in Abuja as Labour Embarks on Mega Rally

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Workers under the auspices of the  Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and their affiliates thronged the Unity Fountain in Abuja early Wednesday morning to kick off their mega rally, meant to press home demands on the federal government to speedily resolve its dispute with unions within the Nigerian university system.

The protesting workers, who besieged the Unity Fountain in Abuja caused traffic jam as motorists tried to seek alternative routes to avoid the Federal Secretariat area of the Federal Capital City (FCT).

For more than five months, the university unions including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Non Academic Staff Union of University and Allied Institutions (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have been on strike with no end yet in sight.

Thousands of the workers, at the Unity Fountain, were briefly addressed by labour leaders before proceeding to the National Assembly. 

The workers, who are expected to also march to the Presidency, were addressed by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who urged them to be orderly in their conduct.

He slammed  the federal government for paying lip service to education and the welfare of workers in tertiary institutions.

According to him, most of those at the helm of affairs in the country currently were beneficiaries of a thriving education sector in the past as they enjoyed free and quality education.

Wabba also dismissed insinuations by government that their rally will lead to civil unrest, saying that on the contrary, the actions of the government are fueling social disturbances.

He said there is nowhere in the world that protesters were  denied their right to protest except in Nigeria.

Wabba also criticised the no-work-no-pay policy of the government with respect to the ongoing strike in the universities, describing such actions as draconian.

 Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.