AfroSport TV Committed to Reaching over a Billion Sports Fans Across Africa

Africa’s first continental Free to Air (FTA) sports channel, AfroSport TV has expressed its commitment to reach over a billion sports fans across Africa who have hitherto been denied access to good quality sports content as a result of their non subscription to pay tv.

Addressing sports journalists in Lagos yesterday, the Acting Managing Director of AfroSport, Mr. Adeola Ogundele said AfroSport TV is birthed out of empathy to provide service for over a billion passionate sport fans across Africa who have largely been overlooked on a continent that has given so much to global sports entertainment.

According to him, it is high time Africa was recognised and celebrated for the primary contribution that her sons and daughters have made to the world of Sport and AfroSport TV will play a strategic role ensuring Africa gets its deserved accolades in sports.

Ogundele said AfroSport’s destination is to be Africa’s number one Sport Media Hub and to this end, the 24-hour TV Channel is providing a focal point for sports fans on the continent to enjoy, engage and participate in global and local sporting conversations.

Explaining the relevance of the Channel to advertisers, Ogundele said it is confirmed from statistics that only 15% of sports fans had been reached by the cable platforms and the implication of this is that advertisers had before now been hindered from reaching 85% of their audience who had been underserved by the Pay TVs platforms.

He said these 85% of sport fans are now being reached via free to air multi platforms.

The AfroSport boss said AfroSport TV offers free access to all its programmes across Africa, celebrates past Africa sport stars, preserves Africa’s heritage through sports, inspire the younger generation of Africans, promote current African stars while creating an engagement platform for sport lovers across the continent.

Ogundele stressed that the channel has been deliberate in providing top quality contents to the audience such as the CAF Champions League, Men and Women’s AFCON, Top Basketball Leagues around the world and Seira A

The channel’s produced contents, AfroSport Now and Fan’s Connect, are equally entertaining and informative. AfroSport Now is a daily bi-hourly sport news update that serves as a catch-up for audience who missed a live broadcast while Fan’s Connect is the channel’s initiative to engage fans in Africa and the world at large on their linear and digital platforms.