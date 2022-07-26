CSR: Beneficiaries commend Lafarge Africa’s community skills empowerment programme

Kayode Tokede

Beneficiaries of Lafarge Africa Plc’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) footprints in Mfamosing and adjoining Communities in Cross River State have praised the leading building solutions company for the Impact of its Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Programme.

The beneficiaries who were carefully nominated by the leaders of their host communities undergo intensive training in mechanical engineering, welding and fabrication, aluminum doors and windows processing, block molding, fashion designing, computer, making of confectionaries, poultry and feed making.

In addition to the skill acquisition training, each beneficiary was paid a monthly stipend during the period of the training which lasted between one and two years. At the end of the exercise, the trainees are handed starter packs to enable them to become self-employed and future employers of labour.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Ruth David Peter, a young mother of two from Ekong Anaku community said: “Lafarge sent me on training in fashion design for one year and after that, they gave me starter packs including a sewing machine.”

Speaking on the development, Ntufam Alphonsus Bassey, the Community Relations Committee Chairman for Mboby community in Akampka LGA and the 17 communities that make up the Lafarge Host Communities, commended Lafarge for the support it has been rendering to the communities.

Also appreciating the support of the company in the state, Mr. Akpa Agbor, Director of Environmental Quality Control, Cross River State Ministry of Environment said “The people and government of the state sincerely appreciate the positive impact of Lafarge Africa Plc through the implementation of its CSR programs. These gestures have gone a long way to touch lives in the host communities in particular and the state at large.”

In his view, Mr. Benedict Okache, Director of Information and Orientation, Cross Rivers State Ministry of Information, noted that Lafarge Africa Plc, Mfamosing plant has over the years sustained a robust CSR programme that has been impacting positively on the socio-economic life of host community members.