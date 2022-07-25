  • Monday, 25th July, 2022

Ogun Declares Tuesday Work-free Day for PVC Registration

Nigeria | 7 mins ago

As the deadline for registration of voters for the 2023 general elections comes to a close this Sunday, Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun has declared Tuesday, 26th July, 2022 as a work-free day in the state.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta yesterday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin,  the Governor said the, “one-day public holiday is to provide a window for all workers in the state, who have either lost their cards, not registered or who might need to travel to their wards, local government areas and   constituencies to perfect their Permanent Voters Registration or transfer their cards, where necessary, to enable them participate in the next general elections.”

“As an inclusive, participatory and accountable government, the role of PVCs to the citizens cannot be over-emphasised,” the statement added.

The governor therefore urged all eligible adults to seize the opportunity of the holiday to go home to their different wards and constituencies to search for their Registered Voter Cards (PVCs), fill the claims and objections forms and transfer the PVCs where necessary, the statement concluded.

