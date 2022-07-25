Muslim-Muslim Ticket Won’t Take APC Anywhere, Says Cleric

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A cleric with Unconditional Love of Christ, Rt. Rev. Olusola Akanbi, at the weekend, said Christian faithful in the country would not support the idea of Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next elections.

He, however, said such move was against the unity, peace and progress of the nation.

Speaking at the 2022 celebration of the 2nd Session of the 8th SYNOD of the Diocese of Offa, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Kwara State, Akanbi stated that, the recent development in the ruling APC would not lead the party anywhere in the political calculations of the next poll.

At the event attended by the Kwara South senatorial candidate for 2023 poll, Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, Akanbi said, “I want to call on the Christian faithful to mobilise for PVC collection to exercise their civic duty in the coming elections.”

He said the collection of their permanent voters cards would also assist them to elect credible leaders that would foster peace and religious balance in the political space of the nation.

The priest also called for tolerance and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, irrespective of religious and tribal differences.

Akanbi lamented the various socio-economic and political challenges facing the country including insecurity, national economic downturn, and poor management of the education sector.

He, therefore, lauded Senator Ibrahim for maintaining good relationship with the clergies and the Christian community, and prayed for the success of his ambition.

Earlier, Ibrahim, who was a guest at the event lauded the Christian faithful for promoting religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence of the people of the state, saying the development has also enhanced cordial relationship between the Muslims and Christians in the state.