Ministry Advises Registered Miners to Continue Operation

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, has advises duly registered miners across Nigeria to continue with their operations, while adhering to safe mining protocols and ensuring that security is given priority in their various sites.

The advice is coming on the heels of proposed ban on mining activities by the federal government to curb insecurity.

The ministry in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Etore Thomas, noted that mineral resources remain on the Exclusive Legislative list as enshrined in the 1999 constitution (as amended).

The statement read in part: “Section 44(3) states, The entire property in and control of all minerals, mineral oils and natural gas in, under or upon any land in Nigeria or in, under or upon the territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone of Nigeria shall vest in the government of the federation and shall be managed in such manner as may be prescribed by the National Assembly

“The Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act of 2007 is very clear on issue of minerals ownership and exploitation – Section 1(1). The entire property in and control of all Mineral Resources in, under or upon any land in Nigeria, its contiguous continental shelf and all rivers, streams and water courses throughout Nigeria, any area covered by its territorial waters or constituency and the Exclusive Economic Zone is and shall be vested in the Government of the Federation for and on behalf of the people of Nigeria.”