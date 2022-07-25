  • Monday, 25th July, 2022

LPSS Marks 20th Anniversary with ‘Splashtastic Fun Day’

Life & Style | 16 mins ago

Lagos Preparatory and Secondary School (LPSS) held its annual fun day event in commemoration of its 20th anniversary recently. The event was held on the school grounds located in Ikoyi, Lagos. 

Themed ‘Splashtastic Fun Day’, the event which explored fun elements through music, food, drinks, fun rides and games, doubled as a fundraising avenue to support special projects it otherwise ‘couldn’t afford.’ LPSS’s last fundraiser event was held three years ago. 

“We want to upgrade our library,” Parents-Teachers Chairperson, Halima Mukhtar revealed. “It’s been the same library we’ve had for years, and the school is trying to transition into technological-based learning.”

“Another thing we really want to do and that I am so passionate about is our corporate social responsibility (CSR). So, part of the proceeds will go towards a local charity,” she concluded. 

To raise money towards realising the library upgrade and funding its charity projects, supplies donated to the school by individuals and corporate organisations were resold at the ‘Splashtastic’ event. The process also actively engaged select students in supervisory roles. Headboy, Yousef Nashwan was one such student. 

“The school council received a lot of donated items. But we’re supposed to convert data to money. We are selling the stuff today, and everything that we sell will immediately go to charity. Today, me and Monica (headgirl), supervised the selling stands. It was extremely fun to sell the products. It just felt nice. I looked forward to it,” he said.

Preceded by a graduation ceremony held the previous day, the event suffered a downpour; however, the turnout and participation of families were at a record high, Mukhtar confirmed. 

Gregor Polson, who joined LPSS as Headteacher over a year ago, attributed the success of the event to the communal relationship that exists between the school and families. He said: 

“We communicate with our parents as much as possible through newsletters and emails but we are trying to come back to the normality of our school post-COVID. We also encourage participation in events and that’s why we have a very active PTA because it’s a relationship that you have to have with your families. School should be a community.” 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.