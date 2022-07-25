Huawei, TD Africa Launch Digital Power Solutions

Emma Okonji

Huawei Technologies, a global provider of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices has partnered with TD Africa, sub-Saharan Africa’s foremost distributor of tech, services and lifestyle products to launch a suite of revolutionary digital power solutions targeted at various categories of users for the Nigerian market.

The clean digital power solutions, which targets residential, commercial and utility scale users, were launched at the weekend in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), TD Africa, Mrs. Chioma Ekeh identified the perennial public power supply challenge in Nigeria as an opportunity for Huawei’s Digital Power solutions.

Mrs. Ekeh referenced the instability in the global crude oil market, which has been worsened by the ongoing war in Ukraine, while also citing environmental concerns and issues as factors necessitating a shift away from fossil fuels to clean energy.

According to her, the new money will come from digital energy. She therefore encouraged partners to embrace the clean digital power products, which were unveiled by Huawei and TD, as they represent one of the avenues of making new money.

In his presentation, the Principal Consultant on Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co., Ltd in Nigeria, Justin Tinsey, disclosed that the launch of the company’s Digital Power Solution in Nigeria was motivated by the desire to drive down energy costs, while also playing its part in establishing a greener future built on sustainable, stable and cost-efficient electricity supply in the country, in line with its long-term vision of global carbon neutrality.