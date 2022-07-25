Group to Obaseki: Stop Threatening Peace in Benin Kingdom

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A pressure group, with the name, the Coalition of Benin Socio-cultural Organisations at the weekend accused the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki of “threatening the peace existing in Benin Kingdom” with his proposed plan to build the Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA) to house the expected return of the stolen Benin artefacts as against the planned Benin Royal Museum which the Oba of Benin had planned to house the treasured works and trustees like Prof. Wole Soyinka, Prince Nduka Obaigbena and others already named.



Obaseki had last Thursday, while addressing participants at a stakeholders’ engagement and unveiling of Phase one of EMOWAA in Benin City, said there was no dispute between the state government and the Palace of the Oba of Benin on the issue of artefacts.



He had noted that Edo as a people have a lot of assets from their past and as such it was imperative to recreate them.

“So, it is beyond just several pieces of artwork; no, it’s beyond that. It is about using that as the contact point to bring out the best of who we are.

“There is a whole lot of research that still needs to be done. We can’t have things about us being explained to us from Europe. Nobody is going to do it for us,” he had declared.



But addressing a press conference, the Coordinator General, Mr. Osazee Amas- Edobor flanked by other members and leadership of the group, said the proposal of the governor was a negation of the initial plan of the Benin Palace which he supported and pledged the commitment of the state government in building the structure, adding that his present action was an indication that he has issues with the palace contrary to his claim that he has no issues with it.

According to the group, the artefacts belonged to the palace and would be the rightful place for the works to be returned.



“During the 1897 invasion, the entire Benin people defended that palace and once again the entire Edo race is ready to defend what pertains to that palace and anything contrary to the Benin Royal Museum is tantamount to trying to re-loot the looted artefacts and that will not be allowed.



“Sincerely, we were shocked that His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki asserted that he doesn’t have any issue nor quarrel with our revered Oba of Benin Kingdom whereas when he organised a Stakeholders engagement meeting regarding his proposed EMOWAA phase 1, he didn’t involve our revered Palace.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the word EMOWAA is alien to us as Benin people. We also would like to inquire why you reneged on your earlier promise regarding the Benin Royal Museum in 2018, when you supported the idea of a Benin Royal Museum before the EMOWAA idea came from the blues.

“We had expected His Excellency to be a man of his words because EMOWAA wasn’t what you discussed with our revered Monarch and other prominent Benin Elders in 2018.



“Reneging on your words is tantamount to betrayal of public trust. We would like to point out to His Excellency that irrespective of reneging on your words in support of the Benin Royal Museum, we have nothing against your plans to build Museums or set up privately owned ventures like Legacy Restoration Trust LTD, building Museums as long as the Artifacts that will constitute the proposed Museums are not part of the stolen Historical Benin Artifacts,” the group stated.