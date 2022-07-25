FCTA Demolishes 20 Illegal Corner Shops in Utako

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished over 20 illegal corner shops that were straddling the road side and obstructing the traffic along Tunde Idiagbon Way, Utako, Abuja.

The Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu said yesterday while addressing journalists during the demolition exercise that the traffic and illegal activities on the stretch was unacceptable.

“Unfortunately there was an illegal allocation not by constituted authority to build a market outside the park, which is generating all these tensions, we have been on this matter for a very longtime, for so many years, and we have given them notice so many times but up till now these people didn’t comply. The last one was given and we followed all the necessary processes.

“Now we have ministerial directive to clear the place and that is what we are doing in the next few days, you will have free flow of traffic, this is what we want in the city of Abuja. Whatever you want to do, you must follow the process before you build,” Shuaibu said.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, said the Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, authorised the removal of the structures by the relevant agencies.

He said that minister was distraught about the contraventions in Utako and Wuye by illegal shanties, shops and batchers when he recently toured the area.

The Director, Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, categorically insisted that that no compensation will be paid to the illegal occupants.

“There is no compensation because the corner shops were built since the time of El Rufai, and they have outlived their stay, purpose. Government gave them a grace of five years and they are supposed to come and renew but since then there was no renewal and so they have outlived their stay,” he said.

David Walter, who was one of those affected by the exercise, said the FCTA should have given them enough notice to salvage their goods before rolling in the bulldozers.