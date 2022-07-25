AFFIDAVIT ON MY RELIGIOUS AND ETHNIC RIGHTS 

It has come to my knowledge that some person(s), groups and associations have been making public statements regarding political affinity and proclamations on behalf of my religious faith and ethnic nationality. Traumatically, in the last couple of days, my sensibilities have been assaulted, battered, raped and undermined by person(s), groups and associations fraudulently claiming to espouse political position on behalf of my ethnic nation and religious faith.

For the umpteenth time, I am being forced to come out and state my position as a Nigerian, Christian and a Yoruba man in order to set the records straight. For the attention of the general public, my name is Nelson Ekujumi, an adult, a male, legally married and a Christian from the Yoruba ethnic nationality domiciled in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

I hereby state as follows, that based on the above stated parameters of my religion as a Christian and Yoruba ethnic origin, that: I state with all emphasis and sense of responsibility, that I have never at any time and under any circumstances, appropriated or surrendered my rights as a Christian or a Yoruba man to any person(s), groups or associations to speak or represent me on my political affiliation and proclamations.

I am capable of making my political decisions as a Nigerian, a Christian and Yoruba man, my fundamental and democratic rights to pledge support, mobilize and vote for a political party and candidate of my choice remains my inalienable and non-negotiable right. Any person, groups or associations purporting to assert, speak or represent on a political position on behalf of Christians and Yorubas in Nigeria of which am a part without my individual consent, is an impostor, a fraudster who ought to be arrested and prosecuted according to the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

As the 2023 general elections draws, I make this public declaration for record purposes.