ADC: Social Media Support for Obi will Wane Before 2023 Election

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has stated that the support for the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, would wane before the February 2023 election.

The ADC’s National Coordinator for Electoral Matter and INEC Liaison, Mr. Anayo Arinze, stated this during a meeting of the stakeholders of the party in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Arinze, who formally unveiled the Presidential Candidate of the ADC, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, said that the party is confident of beating other parties in the election, including Peter Obi.

He said: “We have resolved to deepen our presence in Anambra State. We have chosen Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, as our presidential candidate and we are ready to go with him and ensure victory.

“We are not bothered about the noise on social media about the Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi. All that will die down before the 2023 election.

“We have comfortably entrenched ourselves as the third force in Nigeria politics, and our structures are visible for all to see. Go to the wards, local government areas and states, you will see our offices everywhere.

“Since I entered Anambra, I have been looking around to see if I can spot the offices of the Labour Party, but there is none. Tell them to go and build structures before they can come back to contest election.

“It is important for people to know that there is no election on the social media, what they are doing is paying social media influencers to make noise about them,” Arinze said.

The party said that it has launched polling units executives, who would be in all the polling units, and each set of executives would be responsible for their victory in designated polling units.

In their separate remarks, some candidates of the party stated their motivating factor and expressed hope that the party would win in their constituencies convincingly.

They included the candidates for Anambra East/West Federal Constituency, Hon. Okonkwo Sunday; Anaocha 11 State Constituency, Mr. Emeka Ejiofor and Awka 1 State Constituency, Mr. Nwachukwu Obinna.