PremiumTrust Bank Opens In Abuja

Nigeria’s fastest-growing commercial institute, PremiumTrust Bank opened to customers in Abuja.

The Abuja business office becomes the sixth branch unveiled in less than 90 days of commencing full banking operations. 

Speaking at the tape-cutting event, the MD/CEO, Emmanuel Emefienim thanked the CBN for its support so far. 

He also appreciated the bank’s customers for their patronage. “We are on board with CBN in its financial inclusion policy. We are on board with the CBN in its drive to grow the economy, enable businesses and improve lives.” 

Emefienim highlighted that PremiumTrust Bank was recently announced as the Official Banker for the National Sports Festival, 2022.  

He added: “Our solid partnership with the National Sports Festival and by extension, the federal government re-affirms our commitment to fostering unity in our diversity as a nation through sports and providing the needed platform for our youths to grow in their chosen fields; excel at the national and global stages.” 

This, according to the bank, is consistent with the bank’s tagline, “Together for growth”.

The CEO further hinted, “Abuja will serve as a major hub for us and in the coming months, more branches will be opened.  

“We will then complement brick and mortar with digital offerings leveraging technology to ensure that our customers enjoy the best of Premium service with a speed of execution across the country.’’

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Aliyu Shinkafi, speaking on behalf of the Minister for Finance, congratulated PremiumTrust Bank on its feats.

The Founding Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, hereafter conducted the tape cutting to formally commission PremiumTrust Bank, Abuja Branch. 

Other dignitaries in attendance include the former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and member of the House of Representatives,  Khadija Ibrahim; Asishana Okauru Esq., Director-General Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Mr Samuel Okojere, Director Banking Services, CBN amongst others.

