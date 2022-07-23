What Babachir Lawal Must Remember 

The campaign of calumny against Tinubu by the former SGF is uncalled for, argues KOLA AMZAT

Babachir Lawal is relatively an unknown stock to the generality of Nigerian people before his ascendance to the office of Secretary to the Federation in 2015. Even after his emergence as the SGF, his visibility in the political sphere was still shrouded, until his involvement in that grass cutting scandal of about N258 million that dominated the public sphere like wildfire. We recall that it was that inglorious scandal that led to his premature exit from the government of President Buhari in 2017.

Meanwhile, after few years in the political doldrums, he resurfaced with Tinubu’s presidency bid and indeed, proved to be one of those northern front liners and vanguard, mobilizing and canvassing for supports of Nigerians for the project till Asiwaju Tinubu eventually won at the presidential primary. But thereafter, Babachir’s outbursts on the choice of running mate by the APC presidential candidate has been unsavory, combustible, very volatile and indeed, largely unbecoming of any top politician who desire victory for the party during the forthcoming presidential elections.

Nigerians must commend and appreciate the president for his maturity, circumspect and truly being a fatherly figure for keeping Babachir in government in that exalted office for good three years with that type of destructive, ruinous and devastating posture he continually exhibits even, while in government.

If indeed Babachir’s resounding voice was one of the key elements that ensured the victory of Tinubu at the APC presidential primary, his recent militant disposition, provocative, offensive and very arrogant posture to the Muslim-Muslim ticket, which the presidential candidate and the party have resolved to adopt has completely eroded whatever support and contribution he has made towards the realization of the victory of Tinubu at the primary.

We need to unequivocally emphasis that the larger than life status that the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket has attracted is due to the spirited efforts that Babachir, Abbo and their co-travelers have jointly made to attempting to derail the presidency bid. As if he’s in the one in charge, he’s fruitlessly justified why other candidates of Christian stock are better than Kassim Shettima, who is the choice of the party and the presidential candidate.

Babachir has bluntly failed to reckon with the fact that the choice of vice presidential candidate is essentially the prerogative of the presidential candidate, while working on the candid advice of the major stakeholders of the party. Presently in the Nigeria political setting, the major stakeholders of APC is the sitting president, the governors and the National Working Committee, and perhaps some few resounding voices in the party.

From facts available to the public, majority of the stakeholders wanted Babagana Zulum to be selected for the ticket. Meanwhile, the indefatigable governor of Borno state opted to complete the rebuilding and rehabilitating exercise presently on-going in the entire state, consequent upon the devastating and destructive effects of Boko Haram. He pointedly and passionately pleaded to the president and party hierarchy that his predecessor in office, Kassim Shettima should be chosen instead. He backed his claims with Shettima’s amazing and incredible performance as former governor, the achievements which have made his own jobs as the incumbent governor relatively easier and seamless.

With the submission by Zulum, it wasn’t too difficult for the party and particularly Tinubu to eventually zero in on Shettima, especially considering what he did as Tinubu’s key member of entourage canvassing and mobilizing for the votes of the delegates. His present office as distinguished Senator is also a contributory factor to his choice as the vice presidential candidate. Of course, Shettima’s profile as a thoroughbred financial professional with a distinguished career in Zenith, a top rated Financial Institution in the country where he exited as General Manager, as well as chequered career as University don also placed him in good stead for the plum job.

His capacity, capability, emotional and mental intelligence for the job is also not in doubt. A key element in his candidacy is his popularity in the entire north, a factor that would significantly assist the Tinubu administration in seamlessly and conveniently establishing communication with the north thus assisting in rebuilding and reigniting the trust and confidence that have almost disappeared between the North and the South.

Just like his boss, Shettima’s personality and ebullient posture is also an advantage to attract honor and respect of generality of Nigerians to the ticket, a development that would surely translates into victory at the polls. So, where has Tinubu gone wrong in the choice of Shettima as his vice presidential candidate to have attracted this loads of vituperations from Babachir Lawal and his ilk? Every presidential and governorship aspirant is looking for vice/deputy candidate capable of attracting mileage to his ticket. Tinubu has got one in Kassim Shettima.

What we expect from all members of progressive family across the country is to unite behind the ticket. Any other agenda other than supporting the ticket is dastard, obstructive, self-serving and destructive. We therefore appeal to Babachir Lawal and other mischief makers in APC to reconsider their stands in the interest of the party and henceforth, sheath their swords. It’s in their best interest for the party and her candidates to be victorious at the polls. Churning out invectives and highly provocative statements based on religious sentiments would only be counterproductive.

Kola Amzat (FCA), is a Lagos-based financial consultant