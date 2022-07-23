  • Saturday, 23rd July, 2022

Obi Laments Rev. Father Chietnum’s Death 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, has lamented the brutal killing of Rev. Father John Mark Chietnum of Kafanchan Diocese who was killed by unidentified bandits in Kaduna State.

Obi said that Father Chietnum’s death is among the many needless bloodletting in the country arising from poor leadership that needed to be changed.

In a statement signed by his Media aide, Valentine Obienyem, the LP presidential candidate noted that the daily killing of Nigerian youths across the country makes it imperative that Nigerian youths must rise in unison irrespective of religion, tribe or geography to take back their country.

Obi also decried the yet unexplained reason for the
massacre of over 20 Nigerian youths in Mgbidi area of Imo state and regretted that the value placed on human lives in the country is extremely poor and worthless.

The former Anambra State governor said that none of the blood of innocent Nigerians shed would be in vain as they will all be martyrs for the revival of Nigeria.

Until his death, Rev. Chietnum was the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jema’a Local Government Area and also the Coordinating CAN Chairman, Southern Kaduna and was a great advocate for the rescuing of Nigeria.

Obi regretted that he was unable to attend the burial of Fr. Chietnum sent heartfelt condolences to the family, the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese and the Catholic community in the country.

