Osun: PDP Savours Appeal Court Judgment on Adeleke

Chuks Okocha



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said it received with delight, the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed the PDP Governorship Election Primary that produced Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as the rightful candidate of the PDP for the July 16, 2022 Osun State governorship election.

The Appeal Court judgement, which put to rest, all contestations regarding the validity of Adeleke’s candidacy came as further validation of the will and aspiration of the people of Osun State, which they expressed on Saturday, July 16.

The party said, the judgment was a firm confirmation that the Osun State governorship primary was transparently conducted by the Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) in strict compliance with the provisions of the PDP Constitution and Electoral Guidelines as provided by the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

According to a statement signed by the National Publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, “Our Party commends the Judiciary for its courage,” adding that, “the judgment has further restored the confidence of Nigerians on our judicial system and the processes of the PDP.”

The PDP further congratulated the people of Osun State and charged all party stakeholders in the state to remain united behind Adeleke in his determination to institute a transparent, people-oriented and development-based government that would rebuild and revamp Osun from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).