HoS: ICPC to Prosecute 3,657 Civil Servants over IPPIS

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

No fewer than 3,657 federal civil servants have been dragged before the Independent and Corrupt Practices and related offences Commission (ICPC) for prosecution for failing to get verified on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

This was disclosed to newsmen Thursday by the Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr (Mrs) Folashade Yemi-Esan, while appearing on the weekly ministerial press briefing at the State House, Abuja.

She also revealed that a total of 61,446 civil servants in the core Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have now been verified.

According to her, another 1,618 applicants were found to have used illegal or fake letters, while 874 officers have been suspended from IPPIS platform.

Yemi-Esan noted that about N180 million is being saved on a monthly basis and about N2 billion annually from the implementation of the IPPIS.

The HoS also assured Nigerians that IPPIS can accommodate the salaries of university lecturers who have since rejected it in preference for University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) which is yet to pass relevant integrity tests.

