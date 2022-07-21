Alpha Mead Healthcare Announces Appointment of Osayomore Ossuetta as Managing Director

Alpha Mead Healthcare & Management Services Limited (AMHS) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Osayomore Ossuetta as its Managing Director effective immediately. Dr. Ossuetta succeeds Mr. Kunle Omidiora who has moved on from the company.

Dr. Ossuetta brings on board extensive senior leadership experience in multiple roles within the healthcare sector including business development, sales & marketing and business intelligence. She leaves her role at Philips Project Center Limited to join AMHS, where she will be responsible for developing and expanding the company’s product and service lines across the country.

Commenting on the appointment, the Group Managing Director of Alpha Mead, the parent company of AMHS, Engr Femi Akintunde said: ”I am pleased to welcome Dr. Ossuetta to the Alpha Mead family. She has a proven record of high performance throughout her career and we are confident that her arrival will prove instrumental in exponentially scaling our healthcare business. Her vast proficiency in business operations, sales channel development & management, global brand awareness and product redesign are essential in

attaining full international expansion.”

In addition to her MBBS from University of Benin, Dr. Ossuetta holds an MBA from Hult International Business School, London campus. She also has a certification in Leadership and Management in Healthcare from the University of Washington, and a certificate in Advocacy EU- Eastern Partnership; a WASH certification from Agora UNICEF. With over 18 years of experience in enhancing revenue and profit margins through business unit leadership, product sales and marketing, and operations management in ISO-accredited and multinational companies, Dr. Ossuetta has a passion for transforming lives using health tech.

On her part, Dr. Ossuetta said: “I am thrilled to join an organisation that is committed to making quality healthcare accessible to the citizenry and has backed this up with significant investments. I look forward to creating and strengthening opportunities for the firm creating while catalyzing real change in the national healthcare sector.”

In 2021, Alpha Mead Healthcare & Management Services Limited (AMHS) launched its Modular Healthcare Facility (MHF), a first-of-its-kind prefabricated, modularized diagnostic and clinic facility with telemedicine features that is set to revolutionise the indigenous healthcare space. The company also has several public-private partnerships and joint venture arrangements.