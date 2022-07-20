Yar’Adua’s Son Weds in Maiduguri  

Shehu, son of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua will on Saturday in Maiduguri, Borno State, be joined in marriage to Yacine, daughter of Hon. Mohammed Nur Sheriff, representing Bama/Ngala/Kalabalge federal constituency in the House of Representatives. Top politicians, traditional rulers, captains of industry and members of the diplomatic community are expected to grace the occasion.

According to family sources, a planning committee headed by the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed has been meeting in the past few weeks at the residence of the groom’s mother and former First Lady, Hajia Turai Yar’Adua, in preparation for both Saturday’s wedding Fatiha in Maiduguri and the 31st July dinner in Abuja.

Shehu, 29, obtained his first degree in Economics from the Schellhammer Business School, Spain and a Master’s in International Relations from Webster University in Netherlands. The bride, Yacine, 22, holds a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom.

Apart from the central planning committee chaired by Yayale with former Defence Minister, Alhaji Lawal Batagarawa as deputy and Brigadier General Mustapha Dennis Onoyiveta (rtd), former ADC to Yar’Adua as secretary, six sub-committees.

The finance sub-committee is headed by former Kebbi State Governor, Senator Muhammed Adamu Aliero with former PDP National Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Muazu as deputy. Dr Tanimu Yakubu Kurfi is secretary. The transport/logistics sub-committee is chaired by former Bauchi State Governor, Mallam Isa Yuguda while the venue/protocol/reception sub-committee is chaired by former Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema with former Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Saidu Dakingari as deputy. The media/publicity sub-committee is chaired by Mr Olusegun Adeniyi with former Minister of State for Defence, Mallam Murtala Yar’Adua, first cousin to the groom, as deputy. The security sub-committee is chaired by Major General A.T. Ibrahim (rtd) with Mallam Yusuf Tilde, CSO to the late president, as deputy. The women affairs sub-committee is chaired by Dr Salamatu Suleiman with Hon Aishatu Dukku as deputy.

Other members of the central planning committee include Senator Sanusi Daggash, Dr Aliyu Modibbo, Senator Garba Yakubu Lado, Alhaji Ikra Aliyu Bilbis, Alhaji Shehu Inuwa, Imam, Amb. Habib Baba Habu, Mr Matt Aikhionbare, Dr Salisu Banye, Alhaji Mustapha Batsari, Amb. Sani Bala, Amb. Bashir Yuguda, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, Amb. Sani Bala, Alhaji Inuwa Baba, Alhaji Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, Alhaji Abubakar Yar’Adua, Mr Mustapha Yar’Adua, Mallam Abubakar Mohammed, Mallam Bashir Maimaje, Mr Mohammed Adamu, Amb. Haroon Umar, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed, Lt Col Abdulaziz Yar’Adua (rtd), Mr Dahiru Dodo, Hajiya Hafisatu Yar’Adua, Mallam Isa Mamman Charanchi, Mallam Muntari Alhaji Aminu Maigari and Maimaje.