Buhari, Pinnick Hail Super Falcons for Gallant Display Against Morocco

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the gallant display on Monday of Nigeria’s Super Falcons against the Moroccan female national football team in the second Semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Already, the Super Falcons have settled in Casablanca for Friday’s third place match against Zambia.

The President, in a press statement Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, said though many will be disappointed with the Moroccan victory on penalties, there are many positive outcomes for the Nigerian team to take home and prepare better for the next tournament.

President Buhari said he’s encouraged by the doggedness, resilience and professionalism of the girls, who despite playing with two players down before a home crowd of 45,000 showed their quality and class.

The President believed great things are expected from the female team and like all Nigerians; he will be cheering them on at future outings.

Similarly, President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, showered encomiums on the nine-time African champions for a valiant display despite several odds and obstacles on Monday night.

“Of course, we would have been happy to be in the Final and chase a 10th title. But I am happy with the performance of the team and the way and manner they approached the game despite all sorts of setbacks and intimidation.

“To play 50 minutes of a game with only nine players is not an easy task. The Super Falcons gave their all and were truly fabulous. They had the ‘Nigeria spirit’ in them and showed a sense of patriotism, were dogged and refused to give up. Penalties are forever a lottery, so it could have gone either way. I commend the team for the outing,” stressed Pinnick.

He was specific in attributing Nigeria’s defeat to the expulsion of midfielder Halimat Ayinde in the 49th minute and Rasheedat Ajibade in the 70th minute by Centre referee Maria Rivet from Mauritius.

“Our girls did a massive job on a night they were not only depleted but challenged by laser lights trained on their eyes by the crowd. I am enamoured by their resilience and tenacity. The next step now is for the Federation to do everything possible to prepare the team adequately for the FIFA World Cup finals coming up next year.”

Already, the NFF has secured a total of four friendly matches for the Falcons in the Fall, with the team scheduled to play the United States Women’s National Team in Kansas City and Washington D. C in September, and also to fly to Japan to take on that country’s women’s squad in Kobe in October. Both opponents offer diversity in style and approach.

Nigeria, Morocco, South Africa and Zambia have qualified automatically for the 32-team FIFA Women’s World Cup fiesta to be staged in five Australian cities and four New Zealand cities 20th July – 20th August 2023. Cameroon and Senegal will battle for slots at a 10-team Playoff Tournament in New Zealand early next year.