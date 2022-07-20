Terrorists Kill Abducted Kaduna Catholic Priest, One Escapes from Captivity

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Francis Sardauna in Katsina

One of the two abducted Catholic priests in Kaduna State have been killed while the other escaped from captivity.

The priests, Rev. Father John Cheitnum and Donatus Cleopas were abducted on July 15, 2022, shortly after arriving the Parısh rectory of Christ the King Catholic Church, Yadin Garu, in Lere Local Government of Kaduna state for a programme.



In a statement yesterday the Chancellor of the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo said Rev. Fr. John Cheitnum was brutally murdered by the abductors while Rev. Fr. Cleophas escaped.



“Sequel to the announcement of the two kidnapped priests from our diocese, we wish to announce that Rev. Fr. Donatus Cleophas escaped from his abductors and has reunited with us.



“However, it is with a deep sense of sorrow and pains that the Bishop, Clergy, Religious and Laity of the Diocese of Kafanchan announce the gruesome murder of Very Rev. Fr. John Mark Cheitnum,” Okolo said.



The statement said Cheitnum was “brutally killed by his abductors on the same day of his abduction, Friday 15h July, 2022”, and his decomposed corpse was discovered on Tuesday 19 July, 2022.



“Until his demise he was the CAN Chairman, Jama’a LGA as well as the Coordinating Chairman of CAN, Southern Kaduna.

Cheitnum was also the Dean of Kwoi Deanery, Director of Communications in the Diocese of Kafanchan and the Pastor of St. James Parish Fori, Jama’a LGA, Kaduna State.



The statement announced that the remains of the late priest will be buried tomorrow at the Cathedral of St. Peter Kafanchan.

“As we solicit for prayers for the repose of our dear brother Priest and God’s consolation on his immediate family, we wish to humbly call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands.



“The Diocese has declared a two- day mourning for peaceful repose of his soul and may his soul and the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace- Amen,” the statement said.



Meanwhile, terrorists have launched fresh onslaught on Ruwan-Godiya community in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State and massacred nine farmers who were working on their farmlands.



The motorcycle-riding terrorists, who stormed the community in a broad daylight yestrdayon Tuesday, also injured no fewer than seven other farmers including their children.



A resident of the community, Ibrahim Sani, told THISDAY in a telephone interview yesterday, that the hoodlums followed the victims to their respective farms and shot them dead.



He said: “They (terrorists) attacked us around 2pm this afternoon (Tuesday) and moved to nearby farms and starting killing people on their farms. We have so far recovered nine bodies. They injured seven people also.



“We are tired of these people (terrorists) because they are killing and kidnapping our people on daily basis. We wondered what we have done to them. Government should please come to our rescue.”



The state Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, while confirming the attack on the community to journalists, said the terrorists killed six people during the invasion.



The superintendent of police added that six other people sustained varying degree of injuries, while the terrorists rustled an unspecified number of cattle belonging to residents.

