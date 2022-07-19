  • Tuesday, 19th July, 2022

Zulum Gives N5m Scholarship to Gifted 13-year Boy

Nigeria | 23 mins ago

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has presented a cheque of N5 million to a private school to fund a scholarship for Musa Sani, a 13-year old talented kid, from the state who used mud to replicate the state first flyover.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the governor’s spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, the payment was made to Golden Olive Academy, a Maiduguri private school, to cater for Musa’s education from primary four to senior secondary school.

The statement said Musa was born into a less-privileged family that lives in Gwange area in Maiduguri.

He was a primary three pupil at a Community school in Gwange.

Musa recently caught Zulum’s attention when he used mud to design a flyover built by the state that was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in Maiduguri last in December.

The governor was amazed by the kid’s brilliance. He met his family and offered to approve scholarship for him in order to harness his talents.

He directed the Borno State Education Trust Fund (ETF) to fund the boy’s education.

Chairperson of ETF, Prof. Hauwa Biu, presented the cheque of N5, 029,000 with the fund already paid to a private school which Musa is now attending.

Biu thanked Zulum for the offer, and urged the boy to focus on his studies and make the governor proud.

