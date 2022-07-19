Troops Vanquish Five Terrorists in Benue, Kastina

•Recover arms

Kingsley Nwezeh



Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke eliminated five terrorists in Katsina and Benue States.

A statement issued by the Defence Media Operations (DMO) revealed that following credible intelligence, troops conducted a raid operation at Chito general area, Sankera Council Ward in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State and in the process came in contact with suspected bandits.

It said bandits on sighting the advancing troops, fired at the direction of the troops.

According to the statement, troops responded with heavy superior fire power and neutralised three bandits while others escaped.

“Troops searched bandits’ hideout and recovered 18 motorcycles used by the bandits to terrorise the general area.

In another encounter, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in a special operation in the early hours of July 17, 2022, conducted operation at Palale-Jaja village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State and made contact with terrorists.

“Troops engaged them and neutralised two terrorists. Items recovered includes two AK 47 Rifles, two magazines, 16 rounds of 7.62mm special, six motorcycles, two phones, one clipper, some packets of tramadol drug among other items.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and Operation Hadarin Daji for these feat and encourages the general public to avail troops with more credible information on criminal activities in their areas,” it said.