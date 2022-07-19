  • Tuesday, 19th July, 2022

Tinubu, Adeboye Meet over Muslim-Muslim Ticket

Adedayo Akinwale

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has met with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, following the controversy trailing the Muslim-Muslim presidential preference of the ruling party.

THISDAY had reported yesterday that Tinubu had set up a team of eminent persons with whom he was scheduled to meet the Christian leaders within the party and faith-based organisations like the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the Catholic, to appeal to them and secure their buy-in.

A source in the Tinubu Campaign team, who pleaded anonymity, informed THISDAY that the plan, which was going to be a holistic approach to the crisis, was to make the Christian community see reasons behind the Muslim-Muslim ticket, adding that Tinubu decided to lead a team to appeal to the Christian community.

But THISDAY yesterday gathered that the meeting with Adeboye was actually held on Sunday at the Redemption camp.

A reliable source, who also pleaded anonymity, told THISDAY that the meeting with  Adeboye was very fruitful, adding that the clergy was not against a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Though THISDAY could not confirm those on Tinubu’s entourage to the meeting with Adeboye, it was reliably gathered that the wife of the presidential hopeful, Senator Oluremi,was there.

“He met Adeboye on Sunday. The meeting was very fruitful.  He (Adeboye) is not against Muslim-Muslim ticket,” the source said.

Asked who was with Tinubu at the meeting with Adeboye, the source insisted “his wife”, stressing that Tinubu would soon meet with the leadership of CAN.

